Kerry Senator hopeful flood relief works to begin before Minister visit next month

Mar 11, 2025 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Senator hopeful flood relief works to begin before Minister visit next month
A Kerry Senator is hopeful flood relief works in Listowel will start before the visit of the relevant Junior Minister to the area next month.

The River Feale recorded its highest ever level as a result of Storm Bert in November, and significant damage was caused to properties in Listowel and Killocrim.

Last week in the Seanad, former Listowel councillor and now Senator Mike Kennelly asked when works would begin as part of the minor flood relief scheme in those areas.

He said some people have still not returned to their homes as a result of the damage done, and there is still anxiety and fear among residents about the damage another flood would cause.

Senator Kennelly says the Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, has given guarantees he will visit the area in April.

Separately, Senator Kennelly says his daughter Aoife will be proposed to take his council seat, which he vacated upon election to the Seanad.

This will go before the Fine Gael convention at a meeting on April 13th.

