Kerry Science Festival schedule announced

The Kerry Science Festival, be taking place from November 12th to 19th.

Part of Science Foundation Ireland’s National Science Week, it will feature the big STEM Showcase & Family Day at MTU’s Kerry North Campus in Tralee on November 18th.

There will be 33 festivals and events taking place nationwide from 10th-17th November under the 2024 theme of "Regeneration"

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Patrick O’Donovan TD has today announced funding of more than €800,000 for Science Week 2024 Science Week is a national celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), with hundreds of events for people of all ages.

Speaking at the launch while visiting at Coláiste Íde Agus Iosef, in Limerick, Minister O’Donovan said: “Science Week is now a much-anticipated Irish calendar highlight and a great opportunity for people to engage with science and research through fun, engaging and interactive events.

“I am delighted to be able to announce funding of €809,942 from my department to directly support the hosting of 33 events. Science is vital to our everyday lives – from protecting our natural world and creating more sustainable approaches to energy supply, to embracing technological advancements and investigating new solutions to safeguard our health. For this year’s Science Week, through the theme of ‘Regeneration’, we are inviting people to reimagine the way we engage with the world around us and enhance our collective strengths. There is something for every generation to enjoy in Science Week, with hundreds of events taking place all over the country. I’m encouraging everyone to take part in Science Week, by attending a festival or event and getting involved in the stimulating activities on offer during the week.”

In line with the theme of regeneration, Research Ireland is calling on the public to celebrate our innate ability to reinvent, rejuvenate and regenerate.

For more information visit kerryscience.ie