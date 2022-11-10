Advertisement
Minister encourages everyone in the county to partake in Kerry Science Festival

Nov 10, 2022 09:11 By radiokerrynews
Minister encourages everyone in the county to partake in Kerry Science Festival
Science Week Ireland and the Kerry Science Festival have been officially launched by Minster for Further and Higher Education, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris.

The week-long festival, ran by Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), is a national celebration of science, with hundreds of in person, online and hybrid events taking place.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Harris encouraged everyone in Kerry to get involved , saying Science Week provides an opportunity to engage with science in informative and creative ways.

The festival runs from November 13th to 20th and this years theme is Infinite Possibilities.

 

