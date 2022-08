The Kerry Rose will take to the stage tonight during the second live televised selection night.

27-year-old Édaein O’Connell, who’s from Glenderry outside Listowel, will join host Daithí Ó Sé on stage in the Kerry Sports Academy.

The 2022 Rose of Tralee will be crowned tonight.

She’ll then make her way to Denny Street for the midnight madness fireworks display, before being introduced to the waiting crowd.