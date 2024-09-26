Advertisement
Kerry road projects stalled by national transport body can now proceed

Sep 26, 2024 17:50 By radiokerrynews
Kerry county councillors have been informed that four road projects in the county, which were on hold, can now proceed.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland had said the improvement works should be paused following a review of expenditure.

In July of this year, councillors were notified that TII was undertaking a review of planned expenditure for 2024 against the overall budget for national roads, active travel schemes, and greenways.

Kerry County Council was told not to proceed to tender for four projects until this review was complete.

These included the N72 Killalee Pavement Scheme which was allocated €350,000, and the N70 Creamery cross to Kenneigh Phase 2 Pavement Scheme which had been allocated €800,000.

The other projects were the N71 Kenmare to Bonane scheme allocated €750,000, and the Lackabane scheme which was allocated €240,000.

Councillors were told that TII instructed the council it could still continue to prepare reports, design, and tender documents, and the TII would clarify matters after the expenditure review was complete.

Correspondence circulated today, seen by Radio Kerry, now shows Transport Infrastructure Ireland has told Kerry County Council it can proceed with the tendering process for the four schemes.

The matter had been raised yesterday in the Dáil by Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, who asked that money be restored for the projects.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin says this is critically important road funding to resurface sections of extremely busy national routes.

Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher said this is good news for Killarney.

