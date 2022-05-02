Kerry river part of national project to protect pristine catchments

A Kerry river will be part of a national project to protect pristine river catchments.

The €20 million Waters of LIFE project aims to protect Ireland’s high status rivers, which are those considered to be in pristine condition and rich in biodiversity.

According to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, there’s been a drop of almost 37% in the number of remaining high status rivers in Ireland in the last 30 years.

The River Sheen in South Kerry will act as a control river for the project, to measure the success of the steps taken.

The project will be managed by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and will involve 16 partners including government departments, local authorities and local development companies.