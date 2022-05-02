Advertisement
News

Kerry river part of national project to protect pristine catchments

May 2, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry river part of national project to protect pristine catchments Kerry river part of national project to protect pristine catchments
Share this article

A Kerry river will be part of a national project to protect pristine river catchments.

The €20 million Waters of LIFE project aims to protect Ireland’s high status rivers, which are those considered to be in pristine condition and rich in biodiversity.

According to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, there’s been a drop of almost 37% in the number of remaining high status rivers in Ireland in the last 30 years.

Advertisement

The River Sheen in South Kerry will act as a control river for the project, to measure the success of the steps taken.

The project will be managed by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and will involve 16 partners including government departments, local authorities and local development companies.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus