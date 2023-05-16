Kerry residential care centre fully compliant across 22 categories of Health Act

A residential care centre in Kerry has been found compliant across a number of areas of the Health Act 2007.

White Lodge Accommodation Service is a care facility for adults with intellectual disabilities and mental health issues.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) carried out an inspection of the centre on January 31st, across 24 categories.

It was found to be fully compliant in 22, and substantially compliant in 2 areas; Premises; and written policies and procedures.

Inspectors noted that overall, residents enjoyed a good quality of life, and were well catered for in the centre.