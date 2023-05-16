Advertisement
News

Kerry residential care centre fully compliant across 22 categories of Health Act

May 16, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry residential care centre fully compliant across 22 categories of Health Act Kerry residential care centre fully compliant across 22 categories of Health Act
Share this article

A residential care centre in Kerry has been found compliant across a number of areas of the Health Act 2007.

White Lodge Accommodation Service is a care facility for adults with intellectual disabilities and mental health issues.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) carried out an inspection of the centre on January 31st, across 24 categories.

Advertisement

It was found to be fully compliant in 22, and substantially compliant in 2 areas; Premises; and written policies and procedures.

Inspectors noted that overall, residents enjoyed a good quality of life, and were well catered for in the centre.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus