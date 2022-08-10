Kerry rents surge by 13%

Rents surged by 13% in Kerry from April to June of this year.

That’s according to Daft.ie's rental price report.

That's above the national average which rose by 12.6%.

The average price of rent listed in Kerry is now €1,159 p/m.

That’s up 107% from its lowest point.

Daft has calculated the price difference between renting a property and paying a mortgage.

The average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in Kerry is €771 p/m, however the cost of a mortgage on the same property would be €377 p/m.

If the mortgage interest rate rose by 2% the mortgage on that same property would cost €478 p/m.

The average rent of a single bedroom in Kerry is €425 p/m while someone renting a double bedroom is paying on average €478 p/m.

Rents in Munster rose 11.9% year-on-year, reflecting very low availability - just 106 homes were available to rent on August 1st, that figure was down 37% in 12 months.