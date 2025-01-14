Kerry recruitment drive launched by ALDI

ALDI has launched a recruitment drive to fill open roles in Kerry.

There are currently 16 vacant roles in the company across its eight stores in the county.

Annually, ALDI spends over €5 million with its six Kerry-based suppliers.

Interested applicants can apply for open vacancies through aldirecruitment.ie.

The retailer, which celebrated 25 years in Ireland last year, is looking to recruit new team members for its network of eight Kerry stores following a busy Christmas period and as the retailer prepares for a busy year ahead in delivering for its customers.

The current starting rate for store assistants and warehouse operatives is a market-leading €14.80 per hour, exceeding the current rate set by The Living Wage Technical Group.

Brian O’Shea, HR Director at ALDI Ireland, said "ALDI is dedicated to not only providing exceptional products and services to our customers but also creating a rewarding and supportive environment for our employees. Our commitment to offering market-leading pay, comprehensive benefits, and a focus on employee well-being underscores our belief in nurturing a motivated and fulfilled workforce.”

Having opened its first store in Ireland back in 1999, ALDI’s network has grown to 163 stores across the country. One of the largest retailers operating here, ALDI employ over 4,650 people across its 163-store network in Ireland. ALDI has invested more than €10 billion with Irish suppliers in its 25 years in Ireland and currently works with a network of more than 330 Irish businesses. The retailer spends more than €5 million with six Kerry-based suppliers annually.