Kerry records most rainfall nationally in November

Kerry was the wettest county in Ireland last month.

That’s according to Met Éireann’s weather summary for November, which shows rainfall in Valentia Observatory was 16% higher than average.

The report shows the south west was the wettest area in the country last month.

Met Éireann’s weather statement shows highest monthly rainfall nationally was recorded in Kerry.

196.3mm of rain was recorded at Valentia Observatory in November, this represents 116% of its long term average monthly rainfall.

According to the report 45mm of rain was recorded at the South Kerry weather station on Saturday November 23rd.

19 wet days were recorded at the weather station – a wet day is a day with 1.0mm or more of rainfall.

Meanwhile, 7 very wet days were logged in Valentia – where 10.mm or more of rainfall was recorded.

The mean air temperature at the observatory last month was above it’s monthly LTA (long term average), by 1.5 degrees – with a mean temperature of 10.8 Celsius in November.

46 hours of sunshine were recorded in the South Kerry weather station last month.