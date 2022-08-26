Kerry records low commercial vacancy rate

Kerry had one of the lowest commercial vacancy rates in the country from April to June of this year.

That's according to GeoDirectory, which says the county's commercial vacancy rate sat at almost 12 (11.7%) per cent.

Listowel recorded the largest increase in Kerry; its commercial vacancy rate stood at 21.6%, the highest in the county.

Killarney had the lowest vacancy commercial rate in Kerry, which was 11.1%.

Overall, Kerry maintained the lowest vacancy rate in Munster increasing by 0.7% over the past year.