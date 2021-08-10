Kerry records largest rental increase in the country

Kerry has recorded the largest increase in average rent in the country.

That's according to a report from property website, Daft.ie for the second quarter of this year.

The average rent in Kerry stands at €1,022.

That's is up 16.5% in a year; the largest increase for any location in the country.

It also marks an almost 5% increase compared to quarter one.

Rents have increased across the country with Daft.ie pointing to an extraordinarily low number of homes available to rent.

The average rent for a one bed apartment in Kerry is €705, that's up 10% in a year.

The rent for a two-bed house has increased almost 12% to €793 and there is a 10% jump for three-bed houses to €896.

€1,028 is the average rent for a four-bed house; an increase of 14% and a five-bed house is at €1,148, up 13.5%.

The cost of renting outside of Dublin has increased by an average of 11 percent in the past 12 months.

The latest report by Daft.ie shows that rents in Dublin increased by just over 1 percent in the past year, compared to a national average of 5.6 percent.