Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre CEO says McGregor White House appearance distressing for sexual abuse victims

The CEO of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre says Conor McGregor’s White House appearance is distressing for many victims of sexual abuse.

Kristy McFetridge was reacting after the former MMA fighter met with US President Donald Trump to mark St. Patrick's Day yesterday.

Mr McGregor was found liable for rape in a civil trial last year.

Kristy McFetridge says Conor McGregor being invited to speak on a world stage is concerning and upsetting for survivors.

She believes the popularity of controversial figures such as McGregor and Andrew Tate, can be combatted through the education of young men and women.

Anyone affected can contact the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre helpline can contact 1800 633 333.