The Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre celebrated its 30th anniversary last night in Tralee.

The centre opened in 1992, and remains the only specialised free professional service for sexual violence in Kerry.

The anniversary was marked with a candlelit walk in the Town Park, followed by speeches, refreshments and music at the Kerry Diocesan Youth Centre.

Speaking at the event, manager of the centre, Vera O’Leary, explained what keeps her going.