Advertisement
News

Kerry ranked among top three places to live off the grid in Ireland

Jul 4, 2024 13:26 By radiokerrynews
Kerry ranked among top three places to live off the grid in Ireland
Share this article

Kerry has been ranked in the top three places to live off the grid in Ireland.

The study by Calor Gas looked at a number of factors including hours of sunlight; square metres per population; property prices; land availability; local produce markets; and quality of natural amenities.

Kerry placed third in the list, with the study remarking on the county's beautiful landscapes and high scores in natural amenities contributing to its top ranking.

Advertisement

Mayo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Donegal made up the rest of the top five, with Dublin, Kildare and Meath ranked in the bottom three nationally.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Radio Kerry presenters celebrate Irish Music Month at Áras an Uachtaráin
Advertisement
Search for Sebastian Jaworski focused on North Kerry coastline
Health and Safety Authority aware of Tarbert incident involving bull
Advertisement

Recommended

Search for Sebastian Jaworski focused on North Kerry coastline
Health and Safety Authority aware of Tarbert incident involving bull
Radio Kerry presenters celebrate Irish Music Month at Áras an Uachtaráin
Celebration of Irish American Friendship taking place in Killarney
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus