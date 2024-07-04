Kerry ranked among top three places to live off the grid in Ireland

Kerry has been ranked in the top three places to live off the grid in Ireland.

The study by Calor Gas looked at a number of factors including hours of sunlight; square metres per population; property prices; land availability; local produce markets; and quality of natural amenities.

Kerry placed third in the list, with the study remarking on the county's beautiful landscapes and high scores in natural amenities contributing to its top ranking.

Mayo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Donegal made up the rest of the top five, with Dublin, Kildare and Meath ranked in the bottom three nationally.