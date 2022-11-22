Advertisement
Kerry public urged to prepare for possible winter emergencies

Nov 22, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Pictured at the launch of ‘Winter Ready " at UHK were L/R : Garda Slavica Radic , Lisa Lynch CIT , John Kennelly KCC , Antoinette Boyd UHK , Owen O'Donnell Kerry Fire Service and Garda Sean O'Sullivan. Photo: Domnick Walsh
Statutory and public bodies in Kerry are urging members of the public to be prepared for any possible winter emergencies in the months ahead.

The HSE, Kerry County Council and An Garda Síochána have launched the Be Winter Ready campaign.

They’re encouraging households to make preparations for adverse weather and to ensure neighbours keep in touch with older of vulnerable households.

The Cork and Kerry Interagency Emergency Management Office is coordinating the response to potential winter emergencies.

The HSE, Gardaí, Kerry Fire Service, Kerry Civil Defence and Kerry County Council will work closely to ensure a coordinated response to any emergencies which may arise over the winter months.

They are urging people to visit winterready.ie, saying it has useful tips and information including advice on how to avoid trips and falls, and how to make sure your home and family are prepared for winter.

The region's public health department of the HSE is encouraging the public to protect the health service this winter by taking up both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines, when they're offered.

Members of the Kerry Fire Service are asking householders to check that their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working, and if they’re not already installed, to get them installed.

The local statutory bodies say they'll be promoting important messages over the coming weeks around issues like road safety, preparing the home, health and wellbeing, advice for older people, and details of important emergency contacts.

