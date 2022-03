A pub in Kerry will be transformed into a community hub during quiet trading times, under a new pilot scheme by the government.

The selected bar will be transformed into either a digital hub, a community cinema, a book club or a space for workshops.

Advertisement

The Vintners Federation of Ireland will select the pub, along with four others from Cavan, Donegal, Clare and Cork as part of the pilot rollout of the initiative.

Advertisement

€50,000 in funding will be provided for the transformation.