Kerry property expert says government needs to do more to get downsize properties on the market

An estate agent and auctioneer says there's a huge demand for properties for people who want to downsize and move to smaller homes.

Brendan Mannix of Mannix Property Services in Castleisland, claims if a house aimed at those wishing to downsize comes on the market it can be gone within a week.

He believes this market is growing in the county and that it could crystalise the property industry.

Mr Mannix says the government needs to do more to get so-called 'downsize' properties on the market.