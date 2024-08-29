Advertisement
Kerry property expert says government needs to do more to get downsize properties on the market

Aug 29, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Kerry property expert says government needs to do more to get downsize properties on the market
An estate agent and auctioneer says there's a huge demand for properties for people who want to downsize and move to smaller homes.

Brendan Mannix of Mannix Property Services in Castleisland, claims if a house aimed at those wishing to downsize comes on the market it can be gone within a week.

He believes this market is growing in the county and that it could crystalise the property industry.

Mr Mannix says the government needs to do more to get so-called 'downsize' properties on the market.

 

