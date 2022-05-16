Kerry property expert believes tax plays big role in lack of available long-term rentals

The owner of a property services business believes taxation pays a big role in the lack of available long-term rental properties in Kerry.

At present, the number of short-term rental accommodation available in this county far exceeds the number of long-term rentals available.

Brendan Mannix of Mannix Property Services explains that while land can be leased tax free to incentivise use, landlords who let residential properties pay 50% income tax.

Advertisement

He says the Residential Tenancies Board has a frustrating system which doesn’t help landlords at all.



Mr Mannix doesn’t believe more landlords will enter the Airbnb business as they’d incur additional charges.