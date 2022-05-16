Advertisement
News

Kerry property expert believes tax plays big role in lack of available long-term rentals

May 16, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry property expert believes tax plays big role in lack of available long-term rentals Kerry property expert believes tax plays big role in lack of available long-term rentals
Share this article

The owner of a property services business believes taxation pays a big role in the lack of available long-term rental properties in Kerry.

At present, the number of short-term rental accommodation available in this county far exceeds the number of long-term rentals available.

Brendan Mannix of Mannix Property Services explains that while land can be leased tax free to incentivise use, landlords who let residential properties pay 50% income tax.

Advertisement

He says the Residential Tenancies Board has a frustrating system which doesn’t help landlords at all.

Mr Mannix doesn’t believe more landlords will enter the Airbnb business as they’d incur additional charges.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus