Kerry produced more wind power than any other county last month

Kerry produced the most wind power nationwide last month.

Wind Energy Ireland’s monthly wind energy report shows Kerry maintained its lead position, generating over 130 gigawatt-hours (GWh) during October.

This report shows wind generation in Ireland was the third highest on record for an October month.

It also show that wind energy provided 35% of Ireland's electricity last month, while solar power and other renewables accounted for 4%.

Irish wind farms have generated nearly a third of the country’s electricity over the first ten months of the year.

Kerry produced 131 gigawatt-hours in in October, that’s 10.7% of Ireland’s wind power.

The county was closely followed by Cork which produced 130 gigawatt-hours, while Mayo produced 86 gigawatt-hours, Galway generated 83 gigawatt-hours and Tipperary generated 75 gigawatt-hours.

Director of External Affairs at Wind Energy Ireland, Justin Moran says Irish wind farms, and last month particularly those in Kerry, are playing an enormous part in reducing Ireland’s carbon emissions by over 4 million tonnes a year and creating significant opportunities in job creation and funding for rural communities.