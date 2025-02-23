Advertisement
Kerry produced 11.466% of Ireland's wind power last month

Feb 23, 2025 17:20 By radiokerrynews
Kerry produced 11.466% of Ireland's wind power last month
Kerry produced 11.466% of Ireland's wind power last month.

That's the equivalent of 147 GWh - the second most of any county after Cork, with 150 GWh.

According to Wind Energy Ireland's monthly dashboard for January, wind power supplied one-third of Ireland's electricity.

Demand for power increased by 2% compared to the previous year, likely due to a cold snap early in the month.

Demand then dipped after Storm Éowyn, which caused outages for many homes and businesses.

In Ireland, the average electricity price was 167.51/MWh, falling to 125.72/mwH on windy days rising to 243.05/MWh when fossil fuels were used more.

