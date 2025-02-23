Kerry produced 11.466% of Ireland's wind power last month.

That's the equivalent of 147 GWh - the second most of any county after Cork, with 150 GWh.

According to Wind Energy Ireland's monthly dashboard for January, wind power supplied one-third of Ireland's electricity.

Advertisement

Demand for power increased by 2% compared to the previous year, likely due to a cold snap early in the month.

Demand then dipped after Storm Éowyn, which caused outages for many homes and businesses.

In Ireland, the average electricity price was €167.51/MWh, falling to €125.72/mwH on windy days rising to €243.05/MWh when fossil fuels were used more.