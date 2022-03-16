Kerry private bus operator calls for short-term supports for sector

A Kerry private bus operator is calling on the government to provide short-term supports to the sector.

Sean Houlihan of Houlihan Coaches in Killorglin says operators are coming under increasing pressure because of fuel costs.

Another private bus operator in the county has temporarily suspended services for students attending college in Cork and Galway.

Sean Houlihan of Houlihan Coaches says the price of fuel increased by 35 cents per litre in the space of a week.

He welcomes the government's cut in excise duty but says they had already been struggling with the cost of fuel.

Mr Houlihan, who's one of the directors of the company along with his wife Sinéad, says school bus operators are locked into five-year contracts and as a result, they are currently subsiding operations.

He says short-term supports would help the sector to continue operating.

Patrick Kennedy of Kennedy Coaches in Annascaul says his firm is also being impacted by fuel prices.

Mr Kennedy said that for more than 30 years they have been providing bus services for students attending university in Cork and Galway.

Recently, they decided it was no longer viable and didn't feel it was fair to ask families to pay a fare increase.

They've temporarily suspended the service but hope to resume it later in the year if the cost of fuel comes down.