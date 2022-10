A Killorglin primary school has won a national ocean literacy award.

Scoil Realt na Mara were honoured to receive the Marine Institute’s Award of Excellence - Ocean Literacy Creative Project.

Every class contributed to the project by creating musical pieces, models to clean the ocean or cooking with seaweed, among other activities.

The school celebrated their win on Thursday, after being presented with the award by Kerry TD Norma Foley earlier in the month.