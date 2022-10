A Kerry politician says the GAA must 'get a grip' on violence at matches before it gets out of control.

Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly, who's also a former President of GAA, was speaking after a man allegedly grabbed a child by the throat in Tipperary at the weekend.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which apparently happened at an Under-9 Hurling Blitz in Thurles.

The Kerry MEP says clubs need to step forward and develop strong conduct rules for players, coaches and spectators: