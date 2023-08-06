Kerry photographs featured in The National Library of Ireland exhibition

Kerry photographs are featuring in The National Library of Ireland’s exhibition in Dublin.

The ‘People and Places’ exhibition comprises 50 photographs taken between 1858 and 2001, representing the age of analogue photography in Ireland.

A photograph taken of Dublin versus Kerry, at an all-Ireland senior football final in Croke Park 1979 features in the exhibition.

The World Ploughing Championships in Killarney 1954 and an image of a young women called ‘Gap Girl’ taken at the Gap of Dunloe also features.

The free exhibition is based at the National Photographic Archive in Temple Bar and will run until 2025.