Kerry people urged to take part in Vision Ireland’s Dip at Dawn event

People in Kerry are being urged to support a charity swim taking place nationwide on Friday.

Vision Ireland are inviting people to kick off the summer solstice with the Dip at Dawn event at sunrise on June 21st.

The charity (formerly known as the National Council for the Blind, NCBI) is asking participants to take a dip in the sea, local pool or even their bath at dawn, to support the 296,000 blind or vision impaired people in Ireland.

The Dip at Dawn event aims to raise awareness of the charity’s work and generate funds to support their services.

Further information on how to get involved in the Dip at Dawn and registration can be found here.

