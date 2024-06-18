Advertisement
News

Kerry people urged to take part in Vision Ireland’s Dip at Dawn event

Jun 18, 2024 08:53 By radiokerrynews
Kerry people urged to take part in Vision Ireland's Dip at Dawn event
Vision Ireland dip at dawn ambassador Lorraine Keane with fellow sea swimmers at the Forty Foot and Vision Ireland staff have a strong ambition this year for thousands of supporters to take to the local seashore, swimming spot, swimming pool, or even the bath-tub, to help raise funding on the longest day of the year, Friday 21 June, 2024. Photo : Justin Farrelly.
People in Kerry are being urged to support a charity swim taking place nationwide on Friday.

Vision Ireland are inviting people to kick off the summer solstice with the Dip at Dawn event at sunrise on June 21st.

The charity (formerly known as the National Council for the Blind, NCBI) is asking participants to take a dip in the sea, local pool or even their bath at dawn, to support the 296,000 blind or vision impaired people in Ireland.

The Dip at Dawn event aims to raise awareness of the charity’s work and generate funds to support their services.

Further information on how to get involved in the Dip at Dawn and registration can be found here.

 

Senator Martin Conway and Jim Barry Managing Director of the Barry Group lend support to Dip at Dawn, the new nationwide fundraiser for Vision Ireland

 

