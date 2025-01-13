Advertisement
Kerry people urged to keep eye out for doctor's car stolen while he was at work

Jan 13, 2025 12:56 By radiokerrynews
Kerry people urged to keep eye out for doctor's car stolen while he was at work
A consultant, whose car was stolen from Cork University Hospital, is appealing to people in Kerry to contact gardaí if they see the vehicle in this county.

Dr Najam Iqbal is an emergency physician at CUH and previously worked in University Hospital Kerry.

On Sunday, January 5th, his car was stolen from CUH's staff car park.

His car is a silver Toyota Aqua, registration number 151 D 53153.

Speaking to Jerry O'Sullivan on Kerry Today, Dr Iqbal asked people to get in touch with gardaí if they see his car.

