Kerry people on PUP falls below 5,000

Aug 11, 2021 09:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry people on PUP falls below 5,000
The number of people in Kerry claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) is has fallen below the 5,000 mark.

The Department of Social Protection says this week (up to August 10th), 4,959 people in Kerry are getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, as they have lost their job due to the pandemic.

That’s a decrease of 284 people compared to the previous week (5,243).

Up to August 10th, 43 more Kerry people claimed the Enhanced Illness Benefit due to having COVID-19 or needing to self-isolate; the total number of people who have claimed this benefit in the county stands at 3,531.

 

