Kerry people asked to Break Up With Plastic this Valentine’s Day

People in Kerry are being asked to #BreakUpWithPlastic this Valentine’s Day.

That’s the message from Clean Coasts and Uisce Éireann, which are calling for a reduction in single-use plastic, and a switch to reusable alternatives.

The organisations are behind Think Before You Flush, a campaign which aims to stop people putting unsuitable items down the toilet, to protect the environment.

More information can be found on Clean Coasts social media @CleanCoasts and at cleancoasts.org and on https://thinkbeforeyouflush.org/