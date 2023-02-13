Advertisement
Kerry people asked to Break Up With Plastic this Valentine’s Day

Feb 13, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Plastic bottle found during a beach clean by Clean Coasts Ballynamona. Clean Coasts are asking people to #BreakUpWithPlastic and to Think Before You Flush in the bathroom to prevent plastics and sewage-related litter pollution. Phtoto by Cathal Noonan.
People in Kerry are being asked to #BreakUpWithPlastic this Valentine’s Day.

That’s the message from Clean Coasts and Uisce Éireann, which are calling for a reduction in single-use plastic, and a switch to reusable alternatives.

The organisations are behind Think Before You Flush, a campaign which aims to stop people putting unsuitable items down the toilet, to protect the environment.

More information can be found on Clean Coasts social media @CleanCoasts and at cleancoasts.org and on https://thinkbeforeyouflush.org/

