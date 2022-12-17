Kerry people are being invited to become ambassadors for the county.

The Kerry Convention Bureau has developed a digital Christmas card aimed at attracting convention, meeting and group business to Kerry in 2023.

They are hoping that businesses and members of the public will help in sharing it and increasing the contribution of business and conference tourism, to the Kerry economy next year.

Kerry Convention Bureau is a non-profit organisation specialising in attracting and developing convention, meeting, and group business to the county.

It has a county wide membership comprising of venues, hotels, activity and transport providers, travel companies and conference organisers who have joined forces to attract business events to the area.

In conjunction with Kerry County Council, Failte Ireland, Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, KerrySciTech and Prosper Kerry, it has also just launched a pioneering and innovative Kerry Ambassador Programme.

Supported by Fáilte Ireland and Kerry County Council, the bureau works closely with its members and industry partners to engage with event planners to create awareness of what Kerry has to offer for all types of business events and to provide a wide range of services, practical supports and expertise, which meet the needs and requirements of both event planners and Kerry Ambassadors.

They are asking businesses and the public to get in touch If they think they have the potential to host a business event in Kerry or are interested in finding out more about the Kerry Ambassador Programme.

Further details are available on kerryconventionbureau.com