Kerry people are invited to share home truths about their county

People in Kerry are invited to share their home truths about their county.

The new campaign is aimed at Irish people living abroad who might be considering a move back home.

FRS recruitment are calling on locals to provide insights that can’t be found without local knowledge.

Whether it’s where does the best coffee in Dingle, where’s good to go for a walk in Castleisland or how easy is it to secure accommodation in Killarney; locals are being asked to share their home truths.

People interested in getting involved are being asked to submit an insight or home truth about their local area here.

The findings will be broadcast during GAA matches to Irish abroad.