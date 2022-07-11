Advertisement
Kerry people are invited to share home truths about their county

Jul 11, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
People in Kerry are invited to share their home truths about their county.

The new campaign is aimed at Irish people living abroad who might be considering a move back home.

FRS recruitment are calling on locals to provide insights that can’t be found without local knowledge.

Whether it’s where does the best coffee in Dingle, where’s good to go for a walk in Castleisland or how easy is it to secure accommodation in Killarney; locals are being asked to share their home truths.

People interested in getting involved are being asked to submit an insight or home truth about their local area  here.

The findings will be broadcast during GAA matches to Irish abroad.

