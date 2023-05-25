Kerry part of European cycle route

The Irish portion of the EuroVelo 1, which includes Kerry, has been announced.

Eurovelo 1 is the European cycle route network – comprising of 17 long distance cycle routes passing through and connecting 42 countries.

Minister of State Jack Chambers, opened the cycling route at an event in Our Lady’s Island, County Wexford.

The Irish segment is 2,350 km and passes through eleven counties - Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal.

Overall EuroVelo 1, also known as the Atlantic Coast Route, is over 11,000 km (11, 150) long and runs through Norway, UK, Ireland, France, Spain and Portugal.