Advertisement
News

Kerry part of European cycle route

May 25, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry part of European cycle route Kerry part of European cycle route
Share this article

The Irish portion of the EuroVelo 1, which includes Kerry, has been announced.

Eurovelo 1 is the European cycle route network – comprising of 17 long distance cycle routes passing through and connecting 42 countries.

Minister of State Jack Chambers, opened the cycling route at an event in Our Lady’s Island, County Wexford.

Advertisement

The Irish segment is 2,350 km and passes through eleven counties - Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal.

Overall EuroVelo 1, also known as the Atlantic Coast Route, is over 11,000 km (11, 150) long and runs through Norway, UK, Ireland, France, Spain and Portugal.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus