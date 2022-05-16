Advertisement
Kerry paediatrician urges parents not to panic about new hepatitis cases in Kerry

May 16, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry paediatrician urges parents not to panic about new hepatitis cases in Kerry
Photo: Pixabay
A Kerry-based paediatrician is urging parents not to panic and suspect their child has a new form of hepatitis.

Last week, the HSE confirmed a child being treated for an acute form of hepatitis died, while a second child with the same illness received a liver transplant.

Both cases are linked to an unexplained type of hepatitis being reported in hundreds of children worldwide.

Consultant paediatrician at University Hospital Kerry, Dr George Philip, says it’s important for parents not to panic, adding there have been no suspected cases in Kerry.

Dr Philip says the yellowing of a child’s eyes is a key symptom of hepatitis.

