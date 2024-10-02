Kerry opposition TDs give their reactions to Budget 2025

Kerry opposition TDs have given their reaction to the budget.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly believes the budget doesn’t address the problems in Kerry and won’t bring about real change.

Deputy Daly, who is the party’s justice spokesperson, says Budget 2025 offers no fix for the health service.

Independent deputy Michael Healy-Rae says the budget shows that the government had no plan.

He believes it was a budget for a general election.

Danny Healy-Rae says failure to reduce the VAT rate for the hospitality sector is a blow to the industry in Kerry.

The independent deputy believes many businesses in the sector were depending on a reduction, however, he believes the rate remaining the same will lead to business closures across the county.

Danny Healy-Rae also claims the increase in carbon tax in the budget - exasperates many in rural Kerry; and is pricing vehicles off the road.