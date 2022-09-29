Kerry one of five counties in pilot programme for campervan facilities

Kerry is one of five counties taking part in a pilot strategy for the provision of campervan facilities.

Kerry County Council says a national working group has been set up by Fáilte Ireland to develop a strategy to provide campervan facilities across the country.

Kerry is one of five pilot counties taking part in the rollout of this strategy.

The issue of parking and campervan facilities at Kenmare Pier was raised at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

The council says the approach taken in Kenmare town will be examined using he outputs and recommendations of the Fáilte Ireland working group.