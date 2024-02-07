Kerry natives announced as local election candidates in other counties

A number of Kerry natives have been selected to contest local elections in other counties.

In Limerick, Aontú have announced Eric Nelligan, who’s originally from Castleisland, as a candidate.

He will run for the party in the seven seat, Limerick City East Local Electoral Area.

South Kerry man, Seán O'hArgáin has been selected by the Labour Party to run in Kilkenny City.

Mr O'hArgáin previously contested the Killorglin town election in 1999. He was elected to Kilkenny town council in 2004 and served as Mayor of Kilkenny City in 2012-13.

Meanwhile, the Social Democrats have announced Tralee native, Ellen O’Doherty as a candidate in Dublin.

She will contest the local election for the party in the (seven seater) Dublin North Inner City constituency.