Advertisement
News

Kerry mother living in USA says she’s bringing her children to Irish Taylor Swift concert as it’s cheaper

Jun 27, 2024 13:41 By radiokerrynews
Kerry mother living in USA says she’s bringing her children to Irish Taylor Swift concert as it’s cheaper
Picture from Taylor Swift twitter_ https://x.com/taylorswift13/status/1724122088213221784/photo/1
Share this article

A South Kerry mother who is living in the USA says she’s bringing her children to Taylor Swift in Ireland as it’s cheaper.

Lisa Ganun who’s originally from Waterville, exhausted all avenues in an attempt to secure tickets for the concerts in the United States.

She says it was cheaper for her to purchase tickets and flights to Dublin for the Taylor Swift concert.

Advertisement

Ms Ganun who lives in Long Island, New York is attending the gig in the Irish capital with her two daughters.

She believes protection against ticket touts in Ireland is much better than in America.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ground search ongoing in West Kerry for missing man
Advertisement
Kerry TD brands An Bord Pleanála's Boston Bridge planning decision "ridiculous"
Ireland South MEP elected as First Vice President of Renew Europe Group
Advertisement

Recommended

Ground search ongoing in West Kerry for missing man
Ireland South MEP elected as First Vice President of Renew Europe Group
Thursday Local GAA Results and Fixtures
Gold Medalist Out Of Paris
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus