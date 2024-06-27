Kerry mother living in USA says she’s bringing her children to Irish Taylor Swift concert as it’s cheaper

A South Kerry mother who is living in the USA says she’s bringing her children to Taylor Swift in Ireland as it’s cheaper.

Lisa Ganun who’s originally from Waterville, exhausted all avenues in an attempt to secure tickets for the concerts in the United States.

She says it was cheaper for her to purchase tickets and flights to Dublin for the Taylor Swift concert.

Ms Ganun who lives in Long Island, New York is attending the gig in the Irish capital with her two daughters.

She believes protection against ticket touts in Ireland is much better than in America.