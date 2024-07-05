Advertisement
News

Kerry mother devastated money earmarked to reduce scoliosis waiting lists was spent elsewhere

Jul 5, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry mother devastated money earmarked to reduce scoliosis waiting lists was spent elsewhere
Share this article

A Kerry mother, whose son endured terrible pain while waiting for a scoliosis surgery, says it’s devastating to hear money earmarked to tackle the long wating lists was used on other services.

13-year-old Liam Dennehy Quinn from Fossa, Killarney underwent a 12-hour surgery last month.

He’d been in Crumlin Children's Hospital for over ten weeks awaiting the surgery.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly told the Seanad the majority of the €19 million given to Dublin children’s hospitals to reduce waiting times for those in needing scoliosis surgery was spent on other services.

Liam’s mother Pamela Dennehy says this money was intended to be used for children who were suffering:

Advertisement

Pamela Dennehy says it’s heartbreaking that now some children who need scoliosis surgery won’t ever be able to get it because their conditions have deteriorated so much:

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

UHK says there’s no vomiting bug or COVID outbreaks in hospital
Advertisement
Ifac appoints north Kerry native to new senior economist role
Upcoming JulyFest at Killarney Racecourse set to attract racegoers from across country
Advertisement

Recommended

Upcoming JulyFest at Killarney Racecourse set to attract racegoers from across country
Ifac appoints north Kerry native to new senior economist role
Teams Named Ahead Of All Ireland Semi Finals
Friday GAA Results and Fixtures
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus