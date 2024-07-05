Kerry mother devastated money earmarked to reduce scoliosis waiting lists was spent elsewhere

A Kerry mother, whose son endured terrible pain while waiting for a scoliosis surgery, says it’s devastating to hear money earmarked to tackle the long wating lists was used on other services.

13-year-old Liam Dennehy Quinn from Fossa, Killarney underwent a 12-hour surgery last month.

He’d been in Crumlin Children's Hospital for over ten weeks awaiting the surgery.

Yesterday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly told the Seanad the majority of the €19 million given to Dublin children’s hospitals to reduce waiting times for those in needing scoliosis surgery was spent on other services.

Liam’s mother Pamela Dennehy says this money was intended to be used for children who were suffering:

Pamela Dennehy says it’s heartbreaking that now some children who need scoliosis surgery won’t ever be able to get it because their conditions have deteriorated so much: