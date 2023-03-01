Advertisement
Kerry Month of Enterprise begins today

Mar 1, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Month of Enterprise begins today
At the Kerry Month of Enterprise 2023 launch - Back row, l-r: Noel Spillane of SKDP, Eilish O’Donoghue of LEO, Conor Slattery of LEO, Joanne Noonan of LEO, Patrick Doyle of IDA, Jerry Maloney of Enterprise Ireland, Victor Sheehan of LEO, Tomas Hayes of LEO, Dónal Ó Liatháin of Údarás, Mary Rose Stafford of MTU, Tim Daly of MTU, Elaine Kennedy of NEWKD. Front row, l-r: Breeda O’Sullivan of LEO, Maggie Cusack – MTU President, Moira Murrell – KCC Chief Executive, John Francis Flynn – KCC Cathaoirleach, Niamh O’Sullivan – KCC Director of Economic Development, Fiona Leahy of LEO, Eilish Hanrahan of NEWKD.
Kerry Month of Enterprise begins today.

It’s in its tenth year, and gives established businesses and budding entrepreneurs an opportunity to network and discover the resources available to grow and sustain a business in Kerry.

There are over 60 events all over Kerry during March, with the details on kmoe.ie

Highlights include a series of virtual events by Kerry Local Enterprise Office, focusing on exporting, online digital training, and driving costs savings.

Údarás na Gaeltachta will deliver sessions on critical thinking and messaging for businesses looking to establish operations in Gaeltacht areas.

Local development companies SKDP, IRD Duhallow, and NEWKD are organising events focused on self-employment supports, social media advertising, and advanced Excel training.

Munster Technological University is host the Kerry Start-up Challenge, New Frontiers Showcase, and other events aimed at developing entrepreneurial mindset and enterprise creation.

Kerry Month of Enterprise is a collaborative initiative between Munster Technological University, Kerry County Council, Kerry Local Enterprise Office, Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland, Udarás na Gaeltachta, Kerry Innovation Centre, North, East & West Kerry Development (NEWKD), South Kerry Partnership Development (SKDP), and IRD Duhallow.

