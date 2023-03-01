Kerry Month of Enterprise begins today.

It’s in its tenth year, and gives established businesses and budding entrepreneurs an opportunity to network and discover the resources available to grow and sustain a business in Kerry.

There are over 60 events all over Kerry during March, with the details on kmoe.ie

Advertisement

Highlights include a series of virtual events by Kerry Local Enterprise Office, focusing on exporting, online digital training, and driving costs savings.

Údarás na Gaeltachta will deliver sessions on critical thinking and messaging for businesses looking to establish operations in Gaeltacht areas.

Advertisement

Local development companies SKDP, IRD Duhallow, and NEWKD are organising events focused on self-employment supports, social media advertising, and advanced Excel training.

Munster Technological University is host the Kerry Start-up Challenge, New Frontiers Showcase, and other events aimed at developing entrepreneurial mindset and enterprise creation.

Kerry Month of Enterprise is a collaborative initiative between Munster Technological University, Kerry County Council, Kerry Local Enterprise Office, Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland, Udarás na Gaeltachta, Kerry Innovation Centre, North, East & West Kerry Development (NEWKD), South Kerry Partnership Development (SKDP), and IRD Duhallow.