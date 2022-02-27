Kerry MEP says it was right to lift Ukraine visa requirements

A Kerry MEP says it was right to lift visa requirements for people coming from Ukraine, but urged the Irish government not to forget about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

MEP Seán Kelly says the invasion of Ukraine is the beginning of a massive humanitarian crisis at the hands of a ruthless dictator.

The Ireland South MEP added it was extremely welcome to lift visa requirements between Ukraine and Ireland, in order to rightly prepare for the refugee crisis in Ukraine.

However, MEP Kelly urged the Irish government not to forget about the crisis in Afghanistan, which is particularly affecting women, girls and the LGBTI community.

The Fine Gael MEP is calling on the government to widen the scope of the Afghan Admission Programme, as there are still people who need help that do not qualify.