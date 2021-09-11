Advertisement
Kerry MEP says blackout fears should concentrate minds

Sep 11, 2021 16:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MEP says blackout fears should concentrate minds
A Kerry MEP says the possibility of power outages this winter is a wake-up call for people concentrating on renewable energy alone.

Ireland South MEP, Seán Kelly, supports the 70% renewable energy target by 2030, but is concerned about where the remaining 30% comes from.

He feels we need to ensure continuity of service now, to avoid possible power outages.

He says there are concerns about supply, and people focusing on renewable energy alone to meet electricity demands need to listen to this.

