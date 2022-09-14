Advertisement
Kerry MEP hits out at Ireland’s failure to build LNG terminal

Sep 14, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MEP hits out at Ireland's failure to build LNG terminal
A Kerry MEP has hit out at Ireland’s failure to seize the opportunity to build a liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal.

Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, submitted a planning application to An Bórd Pleanála in August last year for an LNG terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford land bank.

The bord was due to make a decision on the application last week, but postponed it for the second time this year.

Speaking in the European Parliament, Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly, who is from Kilcummin, criticised the Green Party stating they’re blocking LNG in Ireland.

He was speaking after European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s speech, where she made strong references to LNG terminals and the future role of hydrogen and renewable energy.

MEP Sean Kelly says the government’s current policy makes no sense, given the high prices and precarious supply:

