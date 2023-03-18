Advertisement
Kerry MEP dinner event not subject to reporting rules

Mar 18, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Dinners that were attended by a Kerry MEP are not subject to European Parliament's reporting rules as they were not ‘scheduled’.

Three dinners attended by Fine Gael MEP, Sean Kelly, came under scrutiny during the week, as it was claimed the dinners were unregistered official events.

These dinners were deemed controversial following the inclusion of an amendment favoured by the liquid gas industry in the update of the energy performance of buildings directive.

However these events were not scheduled meetings and therefore were not subject to the European Parliament’s mandatory reporting rules.

MEP Kelly explains his stance on the matter.

