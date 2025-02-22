Kerry MEP calls for urgent action to combat online risks for young people

A Kerry MEP has called for urgent action to address the growing risks faced by young people online.

Seán Kelly, MEP for Ireland South, has praised the Digital Services Act and recent EU laws on combating cyber-violence, but states that more tailored measures are needed.

“The digital world offers incredible opportunities for young people, but it wasn’t designed with them in mind. Shockingly, nearly 60% of children aged 8 to 12 have encountered harmful or inappropriate content online,” Kelly said.

Highlighting risks such as targeted ads, gambling-like loot boxes, and influencers promoting unhealthy habits, Kelly urged the European Commission to strengthen enforcement mechanisms to protect minors.

“While the Digital Services Act and recent EU laws on combating cyber-violence are key steps forward, more tailored measures are urgently needed,” Kelly noted.

He emphasized the importance of creating a safer digital space for children, stating, “Protecting minors online is not just a priority—it’s a moral imperative. Children deserve a digital environment where they can learn, play, and grow safely.”