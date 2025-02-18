Advertisement
Kerry MEP calls for renewed focus on Europe’s competitiveness in the agricultural sector

Feb 18, 2025 09:22 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MEP calls for renewed focus on Europe's competitiveness in the agricultural sector
A Kerry MEP has called for renewed focus on Europe’s competitiveness in the agricultural sector.

Seán Kelly says agriculture should be front and centre when it come to improving competitiveness as the EU transitions to a more sustainable economy.

The Kilcummin native believes a stable and predictable environment, free from excessive bureaucracy must be created to support farmers.

Speaking in the EU Parliament, the Fine Gael MEP urged swift actions on trade agreements with key partners.

 

