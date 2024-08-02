Advertisement
News

Kerry MEP calls for quicker adoption of EU laws to avoid fines

Aug 2, 2024 08:26 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MEP calls for quicker adoption of EU laws to avoid fines
A Kerry MEP says Ireland should do more to adopt EU laws quicker to avoid what he calls “avoidable” fines.

As an EU member state, Ireland can be fined if it does not transpose EU laws in the appropriate time.

Just this year, Ireland was hit with a €4.5 million fine for failing to transpose the European Electronic Communications Code into national law.

MEP Sean Kelly has met with members of the Seanad Select Committee on Scrutiny of Draft EU-related statutory instruments, to discuss the need for improvement in this area.

