Kerry MEP appointed to European Parliament’s Energy Committee on electricity grids

Feb 7, 2025 13:02 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry MEP has been appointed to the European Parliament’s Energy Committee on electricity grids.

Seán Kelly will lead the committee which will compile a report with the aim of improving the long-term planning of grids to accommodate more renewables and electrified demand in the energy system.

It will also incentivise better usage of the grids.

Mr Kelly says a secure, modern grid is the backbone of Europe’s economic and environmental ambitions and that he will ensure the report delivers real solutions to maximise efficiency in electricity grids.

 

 

