Kerry man worked on Grammy nominated Lana Del Rey album

A Kerry man was the mastering engineer on the Lana Del Rey’s album which has been nominated for a Grammy award.

Ruairi O’Flaherty from Killarney worked on the album which is called ‘Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’.

The album is nominated in the Album of the Year category at the Grammy's; the winners will be announced at a ceremony in LA on Sunday.

Ruairi’s brother, Tony O'Flaherty is a recording engineer and musician from Killarney.

He says music plays a big role in their family and Ruairi decided to move to LA and has worked alongside big stars including Taylor Swift.

Tony says his brother’s success is very well-deserved: