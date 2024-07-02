Advertisement
Kerry man sent forward for trial for alleged child sex offences

Jul 2, 2024 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry man sent forward for trial for alleged child sex offences
A Kerry man has been sent forward to stand trial for alleged sexual offences against a child.

The man, who cannot be named by order of the court, faces two charges.

These are that on dates unknown in 2012, at an address outside the state, sexually assaulted a female child on two separate occasions.

These are contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act, 1990.

The man has been sent forward to the current sittings of Tralee Circuit Criminal Court, where he will either enter a guilty plea or stand trial on the two charges.

 

