Kerry man recognised for saving girl from drowning

Dec 6, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry man recognised for saving girl from drowning
A Kerry man will be recognised by Water Safety Ireland tonight, after he saved a girl from drowning last August.

John Timlin will be presented with the Rescue Appreciation and Seiko Just in Time award at the organisation’s annual awards ceremony tonight.

Last August, Mr Timlin saw swimmers in difficulty after they got caught in a rip current at Fermoyle strand, Castlegregory.

He quickly grabbed a surfboard and paddled out where he found a girl semi-conscious; he pulled her onto the board and brought her to shore and kept her warm until emergency services arrived.

She was one of 15 people saved from drowning this year.

 

